Roxanne Howell appointed, sworn in as Secretary General of Finance | THE DAILY HERALD

Governor Ajamu Baly (left); newly appointed Secretary General Roxanne Howell (second left); Ernest Howell (third left); Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion (right).

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Finance on Monday announced the appointment and subsequent swearing-in of Roxanne Howell as the new Secretary General of Finance. Howell’s appointment marks what the ministry referred to as “a significant milestone” in Howell's career, having ascended from the position of Concern Controller within the Ministry to now leading as the Secretary General.

Governor Ajamu Baly administered the oath of office to Howell in a special ceremony held earlier this month, making her the first Secretary General to be sworn in by Governor Baly.

“This event not only underscores the confidence and trust placed in Ms. Howell by the Ministry of Finance, but also reflects the collaborative spirit between our Ministry and the Governor’s office in advancing financial governance and excellence,” it was stated in a press release.

“Howell’s exemplary dedication, unparalleled work ethic, and exceptional leadership skills have been evident throughout her tenure with the Ministry.”

In her new role, Howell will play a pivotal role in steering the Ministry of Finance towards continued success, fostering financial stability, and implementing strategic initiatives that align with the government’s economic goals.

The Ministry of Finance congratulated Howell and expressed gratitude to Governor Baly for presiding over the swearing-in ceremony.

“We are confident that Ms. Howell’s leadership will contribute significantly to the ongoing success and progress of the Ministry of Finance.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/roxanne-howell-appointed-sworn-in-as-secretary-general-of-finance