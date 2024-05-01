Royal decoration given to Saba steel pan player | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–Island Governor Jonathan Johnson presented a royal decoration to Saban steel pan player Rupert Karel Sorton last Friday, making him the island’s most recent recipient of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

In a press release on Monday, Saba’s government said Sorton had received the royal decoration for his musical contributions to Saba.

“Mr. Sorton is well-known for his steel pan performances, having also been one of the founders of the Saba Spice Steel Orchestra in 1987, and his participation in numerous calypso shows,” according to the press release. “He is also known as a faithful member of the Anglican church who has shown his dedication through ringing the church bell and climbing a ladder in order to access it.”

Johnson thanked Sorton for his service to the community and congratulated him on his achievement.

Royal decorations are handed out every year around the birthday of King Willem-Alexander.

Founded by Queen Emma in 1892, the Order of Orange-Nassau is a Dutch chivalric order awarded to those who have contributed to society in special ways over a long-period of time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/royal-decoration-given-to-saba-steel-pan-player