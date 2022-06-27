Royal Sandals Curaçao officially opens its doors | THE DAILY HERALD

Dancers at the ceremony

WILLEMSTAD–The official opening ceremony for Royal Sandals Curaçao at Santa Barbara took place Friday evening in the presence of dignitaries and other invitees. Director Adam Sewart said it had been a ten-year “work of love” for both him and his father Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who founded the all-inclusive chain and passed away in January 2021.

He said their vision for the Royal Sandals Curaçao experience had been inspired “as much by the natural beauty and colourful culture of the island as by our guests and the many ways they can reach this fantastic destination.”

Some of the attendees

The company has already been heavily promoting its newest addition. For example, United Kingdom (UK) travel agents booking the resort through Unique Caribbean Holidays Ltd (UCHL) between June 24 and August 5 will automatically win a 25 pounds sterling Amazon or Deliveroo voucher.

Bookings can be for any room category, travel date and duration. Agents booking a Butler Suite will see their voucher value doubled to 50 pounds.

UCHL – the UK tour operator for Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts – will also offer a weekly spot prize worth 50 pounds to one agent drawn at random during the incentive period.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/royal-sandals-curacao-officially-opens-its-doors