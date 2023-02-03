Royals in Willemstad | THE DAILY HERALD

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia got a warm welcome in Curaçao.
They were received by Governor Lucille George-Wout, Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and President of Parliament Charetti America-Francisca,
but there was also close contact with bystanders such as while crossing the pontoon bridge in Willemstad on foot. Monday the royal family members arrive in St. Maarten.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/royals-in-willemstad
View comments
Hide comments