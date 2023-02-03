Royals in Willemstad | THE DAILY HERALD

 King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia got a warm welcome in Curaçao. page15e182.jpg

They were received by Governor Lucille George-Wout, Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and President of Parliament Charetti America-Francisca,

Foto_4.jpgbut there was also close contact with bystanders such as while crossing the pontoon bridge in Willemstad on foot. Monday the royal family members arrive in St. Maarten.

