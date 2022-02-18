RSM inaugurates campaign headquarters in Concordia | THE DAILY HERALD

Louis Mussington speaks at the inauguration of RSM headquarters on Saturday.



MARIGOT–Political party Rassemblement Saint-Martinois (RSM) inaugurated its campaign headquarters in the former St. Martin Cable TV building in Concordia on Saturday night. The inauguration had been postponed from the week before.

The headquarters is the location for people to come and speak with members of Team RSM to raise concerns or ask questions in the lead-up to the Territorial Council Election on March 20.

RSM says one of its high priorities is to establish a strong and well-organised administration in the Collectivité to optimise efficient functioning, an important step in restoring credibility as a new government in charge.

Other key points on the party’s agenda are to prioritise the aspirations of young professionals, treat them with dignity and respect, and train them to become leaders in senior management positions, not least to show parents that their sacrifices in educating their children abroad, often at high cost, have not gone to waste.

RSM also wants to tackle poverty and social misery by coming up with housing projects, as well as roofing and renovation programmes, particularly in the districts of Sandy Ground and French Quarter, to help families who cannot afford to do it on their own.

The programmes will be undertaken with the State and receive funding. Making land affordable for St. Martiners to build their homes is another objective. Louis Mussington disclosed that a landowner has offered to sell land at a reasonable price.

He described the situation for senior citizens in the Galisbay home as “deplorable” and one that must be improved.

“We haven’t heard from President [Daniel – Ed.] Gibbs about the new senior citizen home since Hurricane Irma, but we are hearing that regional health agency ARS is paying close attention to this subject.”

Education, bilingualism, doubling the amount of funding for scholarships, and establishing a pre-university structure in St. Martin to better prepare students before they go abroad to study are also on RSM’s list of priorities. Creating a nursing training institute is another of its objectives.

RSM revealed that Senator Annick Pétrus has pledged her support to the party. RSM hopes her contribution will bolster the party’s ambitions, complementing the experienced veteran politicians and former Collectivité Presidents Alain Richardson and Frantz Gumbs, who are part of the team.

