RST arrests two in fraud investigation linked to post-Irma cleanup at PJIA | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–On Friday October 22, 2021, the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST) arrested two people and conducted searches at two houses and at the addresses of two businesses on Sint Maarten under the supervision of the investigating magistrate.

“The arrests of M.H. and R.G. and the searches are related to an extensive investigation codenamed “Mitte” and is focused on fraud related to cleanup and repair works carried out at Princess Juliana International Airport after Hurricane Irma,” the Attorney-General’s Office explained in a press release Friday afternoon.

The “Mitte” investigation is executed by the RST under the leadership of the Anti-Corruption Taskforce TBO of the Attorney-General’s Office of Curacao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

TBO focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and subversion of financial and economic crime. Additionally, the team investigates fraud, forgery and money laundering

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rst-arrests-two-in-fraud-investigation-linked-to-post-irma-cleanup-at-pjia