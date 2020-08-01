Rules for entry into St. Martin via Bellevue and Belle Plaine | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The Préfecture has issued the new entry conditions for French St. Martin via Bellevue and Belle Plaine (French Quarter) borders. Since July 31 at noon, access to the territory of St. Martin is controlled. Access for cross border workers is facilitated.

If you are a resident of St. Martin working in Sint Maarten or a resident of Sint Maarten working in St. Martin, you must request an attestation from the Préfecture and provide proof and compelling reason by sending your request to the address: covid19pref@saint-barth-saint- martin.gouv.fr and by filling in the form.

You will receive a link in return for your email. If you already received an attestation or Form C, these documents remain valid.

If you are a resident of St. Martin or staying in St. Martin and wish to take a plane from Princess JuIiana International Airport (PJIA) in Sint Maarten, you can go directly to the airport. Your possible accompanying persons can return to the French side by presenting a copy of your plane ticket.

If you are a resident of Sint-Maarten, a French or European tourist from a safe country staying in Sint Maarten and wish to fly from Grand Case Airport to Guadeloupe or Martinique you will be able to access the French side by presenting your plane ticket, a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test of less than 72 hours and a certificate for air travel to Guadeloupe (http://www.guadeIoupe.gouv.fr/content/download/21101/131660/file/Attestation%20hors%20Guyane.odt).

If you are a resident of St. Martin, a French tourist or a holder of a residence permit (carte de séjour) or a European Union (EU) national arriving at

Princess JuIiana Airport from the metropole (France) you will be able to access the French side by presenting your plane ticket, a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours and an attestation relating to air travel to St. Martin via Sint Maarten (http://www.saint-barth-saint- martin.gouv.fr/content/download/7207/41132/fiIe/Attestation%20voyageur%20hors%20Guyane.pdf)

If you are a resident of St. Martin and a French or EU national and you arrive at Princess Juliana airport from a virus-infected area (i.e. USA) you will be able to access the French side by presenting your plane ticket, a negative PCR test less than 72 hours old and an attestation relating to air travel coming from a zone of virus infection (it will be given upon request by the border security forces). You will have to remain in seven-day quarantine and take a second (PCR) test proposed to you at seven days. If you do not return meeting these conditions you will be refused access.

The Préfectorial Order of July 28, 20nes the conditions for entering the Northern Islands by sea and regulates navigation in the waters around St. Martin and Saint Barthélemy as part of the effort to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Unless authorised by the Préfète Déléguée of St. Martin, passenger ships and pleasure craft not coming from France or the EU are not allowed to call or anchor in the territorial waters of St. Martin and Saint Barthélemy. Any request for authorisation must be sent to CROSS Antilles-Guyane at least 24 hours before the entry time. The attached form must be sent with a negative PCR test. A 14-day quarantine may be ordered.

“These restrictive measures are essential to limit the circulation of the virus and avoid reaching the capacity limits of our health system. They are put in place temporarily to control the circulation of the virus on the island. We remind you that the respect of barrier sanitation measures and the wearing of masks are essential in the fight against the virus. The health of the population is the only argument that must guide our decisions,” read the statement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rules-for-entry-into-st-martin-via-bellevue-and-belle-plaine