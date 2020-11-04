Rules for travellers flying by air to Guadeloupe from St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Prefectoral decree of October 30, 2020, based on a proposal by the Director General of Regional Health Agency ARS Guadeloupe prohibits entry to Guadeloupe for people coming from St. Martin, ages eleven and over, who do not have a negative result from an antigenic or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test established less than 48 hours before the flight.

However, this provision does not apply to passengers making a return trip between the two territories in less than 48 hours, travellers with a valid ticket in transit to Paris airports as long as the waiting time between the arrival of the plane in St. Maarten and the departure of the one to Paris does not exceed four hours.

These provisions take effect on from Wednesday, November 4, until November 17, inclusive.

As a reminder, trips to Guadeloupe and from Guadeloupe to St. Martin remain limited to urgent personal or family reasons, a medical emergency or for professional reasons that cannot be postponed. Like St. Martin and St. Barths, Guadeloupe is not included in implementation of the national lockdown decreed by the government.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rules-for-travellers-flying-by-air-to-guadeloupe-from-st-martin