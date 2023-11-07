Rum and Lobster Fest kicked off on Monday | THE DAILY HERALD

Attendees trying out free samples of Saba Rock Living’s locally-made rum.

SABA–Saba’s first Rum and Lobster Fest kicked off on Monday evening, where various restaurants rolled out lobster-inspired menus and served locally-made rum.

Saba Tourist Bureau hosted a pre-opening street fair last Friday evening. Here, food vendors sold a range of local and Caribbean inspired meals and local rum distillery Saban Rock Living invited attendees to taste free samples of their fruit-flavoured product line.

St. Maarten musicians “Betti V” and “Connis” played live music during the street fair, as well at Queen’s Gardens Resort on Sunday night during a sip and mingle event put on by Saba Tourist Bureau.

The activities for the rest of the week-long Rum and Lobster Fest includes a rum crawl on Friday night. Exactly nine restaurants and bars are participating in the crawl, offering lobster bites and rum cocktails. A shuttle bus service has been arranged to transport patrons to and from the different locations.

Sea Saba has organised a sunset booze cruise on Saturday.

The Rum and Lobster Fest ends on Sunday with a family-friendly treasure hunt hosted by Saba Tourist Bureau. This guided hike will challenge participants to find the decorative stones, all made courtesy of artisan jeweller Saba Finds. At the end of the hike, the stones will be exchanged for prizes.

For more information about Saba’s Rum and Lobster Fest, persons can visit www.sabatourism.com/Rlfest.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rum-and-lobster-fest-kicked-off-on-monday