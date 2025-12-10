Rumino Tournament donates $1,000 to 721 Kids Foundation | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Kevin “Suppa Kid” Petrona, Foundation Director Termada Shalland, Rumari “Rummer” Rogers, and Foundation Secretary Chantelle Carbon.

The Rumino Tournament organiser, Rumari "Rummer" Rogers, along with Team Tamarind Tree Boys and their supporters.

LOWER PRINCESS QUARTER–The Rumino Fundraising Domino Tournament has marked its most successful year yet, raising a record US $1,000 for the 721 Kids Foundation while drawing a strong turnout of domino players and raffle supporters at its seventh annual tournament on Sunday, December 7, at The Tap & Still Bar.

Organiser Rumari “Rummer” Rogers presented the donation to the 721 Kids Foundation on December 8, calling it the largest contribution ever generated by the tournament. A major share of the funds came from the Rumino Raffle, which featured travel vouchers, hotel stays, major household appliances including a deep freezer and AC unit, and a 2026 Carnival Season Pass.

More than 200 raffle tickets were sold, boosted by the popularity of the new “Golden Ticket” option, which offered participants additional chances to win high-value prizes such as a 650W jackhammer sponsored by EcoCarib Building Materials.

Rogers also teamed up with Kooyman and Kevin “Suppa Kid” Petrona to donate a Christmas tree to the foundation to help bring holiday cheer to the children. He underscored the importance of giving during the festive season and said he hopes the gesture highlights “the simple joy of Christmas and the spirit of generosity.”

The foundation’s director, Termada Shalland, and her team expressed gratitude for both the donation and the support shown throughout the event. Miss Shalland noted that from the start, they had been humbled and grateful to be selected as this year’s beneficiary, and many foundation members attended the tournament in person.

On the competition floor, twelve teams battled for the top title. Reigning champions Survivors were eliminated early, along with the 2024 sub-champions. Their unexpected exits opened the door for a new winner. Team “Tamarind Tree Boys” secured victory by defeating Team “Father & Son” in two straight rounds in the finals. Team “Tamarind Tree Boys” claimed the US $1,300 first-place cash prize, while Team “Father & Son” earned US $500 for their second-place finish.

The 721 Kids Foundation continues to provide support, academic assistance and enrichment for children with special needs, with volunteers helping the children grow socially and academically. Those wishing to donate may contact Termada Shalland at +1 (721) 527-2271 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

With momentum building, the Rumino Tournament is already preparing for its eighth annual fundraiser on Sunday, December 6, 2026. Organisers expect next year’s event to be even larger, and the tournament extends its appreciation to all sponsors who helped make this year’s fundraiser possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rumino-tournament-donates-1-000-to-721-kids-foundation