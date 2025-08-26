Rusco Lamidi is the new IND head for BES islands | THE DAILY HERALD

Rusco Lamidi

ST. EUSTATIUS/SABA–Rusco Lamidi has taken over as the new head of Caribbean Netherlands’ Immigration and Naturalisation Service IND. His appointment went into effect on July 1.

Lamidi is a migrant himself, having been born in Suriname and emigrated to Bonaire as an infant with his family in the early 1990s. He became a naturalised Dutch citizen sometime later.

“It feels very special to me that I can now lead the organisation that, in a sense, was once my point of contact,” Lamidi said.

Lamidi left Bonaire for higher education in the Netherlands, eventually earning a master’s degree in Dutch law from the University of Groningen. He specialised in constitutional and administrative law.

Lamidi worked in The Hague for the Dutch immigration and naturalisation service from 2020 to 2022. He then moved back to Bonaire and has worked for the Caribbean Netherlands’ IND since.

Lamidi said he wants on build on IND’s “customer-focused approach” by improving processes and making services faster and clearer.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/rusco-lamidi-is-the-new-ind-head-for-bes-islands