Saba and Statia under tropical storm warning | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba and St. Eustatius were both placed under a tropical storm warning on Tuesday as potential storm number nine was approaching the Windward Islands. In photo: Saba’s fishing fleet being taken out of the water on Tuesday morning.SABA–Saba and St. Eustatius were both placed under a tropical storm warning on Tuesday as potential storm number nine was approaching the Windward Islands.Island Governor of Saba Jonathan Johnson said in a public announcement on Tuesday that high gusts, rough seas and heavy rainfall were expected. “As there is a risk of flooding and falling rocks, please stay off the roads as much as possible. This includes both driving and parking alongside the road,” he said.For the safety of all Saba residents it was decided that government services will be closed today, Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30. This includes the day care centre, after-school care, Saba Electric Company (SEC) and telecommunications company SATEL. A.M. Edwards Medical Centre will be open for emergencies only.Fort Bay Road will be closed at 9:00am today and will remain so until Friday morning, July 31. This means the harbour will be closed during these days. The arrival of cargo will be rescheduled depending on weather conditions.The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute KNMI said in its weather report of late Tuesday afternoon that a tropical storm warning was in effect for potential Tropical Storm Nine, expected to develop into Tropical Storm Isaias soon. The system is expected to pass about 60 kilometres south of Saba and Statia today, between 3:00 and 8:00pm.Heavy rainfall of three to six inches is expected for Wednesday and early Thursday, with risk of flash floods and mudslides.Tropical storm winds are expected today, with maximum wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, with risk of snapping tree branches and minor damage to homes. Wave peaks of nine to 12 feet, and possibly even 12-15 feet, are expected this evening, the KNMI said.“Please, take the necessary precautions to secure your homes, like securing your garbage bins, getting supplies that may be needed in the event of a power outage, and unplugging your appliances and electronic equipment in the event of thunderstorms. Remember that storms can be very unpredictable. It only takes one. Be prepared and stay prepared,” Johnson said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-and-statia-under-tropical-storm-warning