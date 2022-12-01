Saba celebrates Children’s Rights Week 2022 success | THE DAILY HERALD

Family fun games at Johan Cruyff Court.

SABA–Saba celebrated the 2022 Children’s Rights Week November 19-25 with a programme packed with activities.

The activities started on Saturday, November 19, with a sparkling talent show in collaboration with the United Nations Children Fund UNICEF Nederland.

UNICEF carried out a quality time for children and parents project in Saba and St. Eustatius earlier this year. The talent show was the icing on the cake of this valuable project, said Mildred Rijhiner of the Community Development Department of the Public Entity Saba. The Saba community presented 10 acts in a packed Eugenius Johnson Center.

Colleagues from the Department of Community Development, in collaboration with Queen Wilhelmina Library, Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN and Sacred Heart Primary School, went to the library with children of K1 and K2 for a Fun Day with various activities on Monday, November 21, and Thursday, November 24.

Reading at the library.

One of the booths at the Expo Market.

Participants in the Sacred Heart School sports day.

The Community Development Department together with a number of stakeholders organised an expo market and playdate for the entire family on Tuesday, November 22. Island Governor Jonathan Johnson opened this well-attended event held at Johan Cruyff Court.

People visited the various booths, while children and parents had a fun time with sports and games. The stakeholders at the expo market committed to promoting a healthy lifestyle and eating healthy. “As an organisation, we are very proud of this,” said Rijhiner.

Children’s Rights Week closed off Friday, November 25, with a sports day at Sacred Heart School with classes one to six.

Rijhiner thanked the Saba community for its support. She especially thanked all stakeholders, in particular Body, Mind and Spirit (BMS), EC2, Child Focus, Mental Health Caribbean (MHC), Saba Cares, Saba Reach, Saba Works, the Public Health Department, the Public Works Department, Queen Wilhelmina Library, ZJCN, Sacred Heart School, Government Information Service (GIS) and, last but not least, the colleagues of the Community Development Department.

