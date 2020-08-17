Saba decides to push back opening dates for tourism | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–With the resurgence of the number of COVID-19 cases, the public entity Saba decided on Friday, August 14, to push back opening dates for tourism.

This means that Saba for the time being will remain closed for leisure travel.While monitoring how destinations are reopening for tourism, recent developments have indicated that opening for tourists from the United States, Canada and the Netherlands in October or November is not feasible for a vulnerable island such as Saba.

Taking into consideration the increase in COVID-19 cases, not just regionally, but globally, along with the limited medical capacity on-island, it is not expected that Saba will be able to open for visitors before the end of the year.“While pushing back the reopening dates, unfortunately, creates more uncertainty for the hospitality sector during an already difficult time, this decision was made to ensure the safety of Saba’s community,” the public entity stated.The reopening of other destinations has also shown that aiming to open for visitors from a location considered high-risk will not be possible for Saba.

Therefore, it has been decided that Saba will not be able to welcome visitors from a destination as long as it remains within the high-risk category.The epidemiological situation regionally and within Saba’s main tourism markets will continue to be assessed to provide a tentative timeline for reopening for visitors from medium- and low-risk countries. When positive developments occur, a tentative timeline will be set in consultation with local stakeholders.“These are very uncertain and difficult times. As has been clearly shown, the situation surrounding COVID-19 changes frequently, which means that regulations and policies also have to change to reflect this. The community will continue to be updated accordingly as these changes occur,” the public entity stated.

A letter outlining the decision and the reasons behind it was sent to Saba’s hospitality sector on Friday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-decides-to-push-back-opening-dates-for-tourism