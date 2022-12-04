Saba gathers for 47th edition of Saba Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Primary school pupils performing during Saba Day 2022.

SABA–Saba celebrated the 47th edition of Saba Day on Friday, December 2, in the presence of young and old, invited guests and elected officials, starting with the official programme in the morning hours, including the hoisting of the flag, speeches, cultural performances and a lively street fair in The Bottom in the afternoon. This year’s Saba Day theme was “Remis Velisque – With oars and sails”. The festivities continued during the Saba Day weekend.

The official programme on Friday started with the singing of the “Saba National Anthem” and the “Flag Song” by Elisabeth Henry, and the hoisting of the flag by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Police Chief Wingrove Baker and Saba Comprehensive School students. The public sought shelter during the short, heavy downpour as the flag was hoisted. Many called the rain a blessing from above.

It was a short walk from the Government Administration Building to Princess Juliana Sports Field where the programme continued, starting with an ecumenical service led by pastors Vernon Liburd and Mervin Alexander.

Delegations from St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and the Netherlands were present for the official programme.

St. Maarten Members of Parliament (MPs) Christophe Emanuel and Grisha Heyliger-Marten attended the ceremony, as did St. Eustatius Island Council Members Clyde van Putten and Rechelline Leerdam, Commissioners Glenville Schmidt and Derrick Simmons, Acting Government Commissioner Claudia Toet and Members of the Bonaire Island Council Desiree Coffie, Norbert Silberie, Cyrill Vrolijk and Clark Abraham.

Dutch Representative in Philipsburg Chris Johnson attended, as well as Director of Kingdom Relations of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Roald Laperre.

