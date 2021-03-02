Saba in Da House | THE DAILY HERALD

Sixty Sabans returned to their island on Sunday, February 28, after a weekend of parties and dancing during the Mega Musical Experience in St. Eustatius.

The group included Commissioner of Culture Orlando Wilson (stooping at right) and his wife, disc jockeys Dave “Uncle Davio” Levenstone and Zander Zone, and the Entyce band, along with fans and relatives. The group arrived in Statia on Friday afternoon. Group members said it was “like a breath of fresh air” to travel, as most travel has been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic started a year ago. Travel is possible between Statia and Saba because both islands do not have any active COVID-19 cases and are categorised as low risk.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-in-da-house