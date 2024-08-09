Saba law firm opens office in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Angeline Laurence, Valya Pantophlet, Safira Ibrahim and Gerald Simmons-de Jong.

PHILIPSBURG–Saba law firm DEJONG has opened a new office in the former St. Joseph Convent Building at Front Street 28A in Philipsburg.

The one-year-old law firm and consultancy currently has two local staff members. These are experienced manager and former senior civil servant Valya Pantophlet, and Angeline Laurence, who has more than 10 years of experience in the island’s hospitality and business sectors.

Pantophlet, who has a master’s degree in law, is one of DEJONG’s managing partners, while Laurence is the local branch’s office manager and corporate business consultant, according to a press release issued by DEJONG on Thursday morning.

Seasoned civil and criminal defence lawyer Safira Ibrahim will join DEJONG’s team on September 1.

With a master’s degree in international criminal law, Ibrahim’s legal career began at St. Maarten law firm Gibson and Associates, which was followed by a stint at The Law Firm, formerly Duncan and Brandon.

DEJONG founder Gerald Simmons-de Jong said it is important for his law practice to have a local team who is deeply connected to the island’s communities and culture.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-law-firm-opens-office-in-st-maarten