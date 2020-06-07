Saba Lions Club 43rd anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba Lions

SABA–The Saba Lions Club celebrated its 43rd anniversary on Saturday. Saba’s Lions Club has been in existence and serving the community of the “Unspoiled Queen” for more than four decades.

“We are proud to be a part of the Lionistic global initiative under the banner of “We Serve.” We have risen to many challenges and occasions, and we are proud of our heritage,” the Lions Club said.

The Saba Lions said they were thankful to the community of Saba and their social partners and stakeholders for their continuous confidence in the service the Lions Club is rendering.

“Over the years, the focus and needs of our community have changed. Nonetheless, the Saba Lions Club has managed to continue nurturing those with the help of all involved,” the Lions said.

They said a “big thank you” to Saba as a whole, “and may we, the members of the Saba Lions Club, continue serving our community with love and dedication. Our motto remains: We serve.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-lions-club-43rd-anniversary