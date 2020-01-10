Saba once again present at Holiday Fair in Utrecht | THE DAILY HERALD

The delegation that will attend the Holiday Fair are Director of Saba Tourism Bureau Glenn Holm (top), representative of Saba Tourism Bureau Desirée Johnson (centre) and tourism policy advisor of the Public Entity Saba Nicole Johnson (bottom).

~ Shares booth with St. Maarten ~

SABA–Saba will again be present at this year’s holiday fair Vakantiebeurs in the Netherlands. The fair will take place in Utrecht next week, from January 15 to 19. Saba has been attending the travel fair for more than twenty years.

At the Holiday Fair, Saba will share a larger booth with the Tourism Office of St. Maarten. Sharing a booth is more cost effective, Director of Saba Tourism Bureau Glenn Holm pointed out. Furthermore, it is conducive to promoting Saba and St. Maarten as complimentary destinations for travellers who wish to visit both islands.

Sharing a booth also gives content to the cooperation that Saba has with St. Maarten in the area of tourism. Last year, Saba Commissioner Bruce Zagers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with then St. Maarten Minister of Tourism Stuart Johnson to work on a closer cooperation.

Attending the Holiday Fair is important, said Holm. “We have to maintain our presence. The Holiday Fair is the only large trade show we attend in Europe. It is important to attend at least one travel fair and Saba being part of the Netherlands, it makes sense to attend the Holiday Fair.”

While in the Netherlands, the Saba delegation has a number of meetings scheduled. A meeting will take place with a diving magazine Duiken and hiking magazine Wandelmagazine.

The delegation will also meet with a representative of Green Destinations to discuss Saba’s assessment later this year. Saba has had a Quality Coast Award for several years. Saba is now at a silver level and wants to advance to gold.

Meetings have been scheduled with several travel agencies and some members of the Saba delegation will attend a marketing training in the area of social media while in the Netherlands.

Saba’s new tourism representative in the Netherlands Sharuska Oleana who is originally from Saba, will also be present at the Holiday Fair for a few days. Oleana will be attending several smaller trade shows in the Netherlands this year on behalf of Saba.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93917-saba-once-again-present-at-holiday-fair-in-utrecht