Saba organises several events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants in the Pink Fashion Runway Show with their posters.

SABA–A Pink Fashion Runway Show was held at the Sunny Valley Youth Centre in Saba on Friday evening in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Dressed in pink attire, several individuals and groups displayed posters they had created to spread awareness about early detection and fighting the disease. Using the information that was shared on the posters, those in attendance were quizzed and had a chance to win prizes donated by several businesses in Saba.

The event was initiated by Patricia Charles-Nation, whose mother is a breast-cancer survivor. This recognition of women and men who have survived or may have lost their lives to the disease will continue at 7:00pm Saturday, October 24, with a Pink Ribbon Cocktail Party.

The annual Breast Cancer Walk will be held at 6:00pm Friday, October 30, starting at the Tourist Office in Windwardside.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-organises-several-events-for-breast-cancer-awareness-month