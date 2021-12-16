Saba played large role in Dec. 14 sea rescue | THE DAILY HERALD

The “Harlequin” at the Saba harbour.

SABA–Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson said on Wednesday that Saba played a major role in the Tuesday, December 14, sea rescue of 27 persons including a baby. Saba assisted in bringing a yacht with 27 persons on board to safety.

Johnson received a telephone call from Head of the Coast Guard Support Station St. Maarten Jocelyn Levenstone on Tuesday before 5:00am informing him of a yacht in distress and the need to open the airport. The small, overcrowded boat Harlequin was adrift at sea with a malfunctioning motor and was quickly making water on the rough ocean.

According to Johnson, immediate contact was made with the airport and harbour officials in Saba. The harbour officials informed the Island Governor that the Saba fishing boat Navigator and a cruise ship were on scene. Johnson gave much credit to the incredible work that was done by Captain Ryan Hassell of the Navigator and the Saban emergency services that day.

While the Coast Guard’s cutter Poema was on its way, the Navigator started to tow the sinking boat. With his knowledge and expertise, Hassell was able to bring the boat safely to Saban shore, saving 27 lives including a baby. The cruise ship and a US Coast Guard helicopter escorted the rescue mission.

In Saba, the Harbour Office, Marechaussee, Customs, Police, Ambulance and Public Safety departments were all informed that an attempt would be made to bring the yacht to Saba and they gathered in the harbour. Once the sinking boat safely reached Fort Bay at 9:30am, emergency and border services worked closely together to handle the situation.

All passengers and their belonging were searched and documented by Customs and Marechaussee. Those passengers with medical needs were quickly checked by the ambulance crew and all passengers were fully checked for signs of a COVID-19 infection. Police and Marechaussee ensured the safety of all involved and controlled the situation. This way the passengers could be easily transferred to the Coast Guard when the Poema arrived at the Fort Bay Harbour at noon.

Thoughtful Sabans even brought a bag full of baby necessities to ensure the baby girl had everything she needed on her onward journey.

The French authorities are responsible for coordinating rescue at sea. However, it can take some time before the Coast Guard arrives and the search is sometimes hindered by a language barrier.

“We are thankful for the fishermen and harbour officials in Saba that have the knowledge and experience to deal with such incidents,” stated Johnson, who thanked all those in Saba who assisted with the rescue. “Sabans come from a strong sea heritage and will assist those at sea when needed, as Sabans have been sustained by the sea for generations.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-played-large-role-in-dec-14-sea-rescue