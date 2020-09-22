Saba presents redesigned hurricane guide and map | THE DAILY HERALD

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson (left) and Island Secretary Tim Muller with the hurricane guide and tracking map.

SABA–As part of its efforts to keep the public informed about what to do during natural disasters, the Government Information Service of the Public Entity Saba has published a redesigned Hurricane Preparedness Guide and introduced a reusable Storm Tracking Map.

While both products were published in the past as one booklet, this year the guide has been simplified to allow users to find useful information at a glance. The tracking map, now separate from the guide, is made of durable plastic.

The map is magnetic and comes with a dry erase marker with its own storage, making it readily available. It can also be used as an educational tool for parents to help children understand storms and hurricanes while tracking their movement.

