Saba pupils to participate in UNICEF film festival | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–As part of a campaign to learn about their rights, Saban youth will create and star in their own films in the second edition of the United Nations Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF’s) Child Rights Film Festival Caribbean, and pupils of the Sacred Heart and the Saba Comprehensive Schools will use the arts as a medium to express their rights as children in a local context.

The pupils will create drawings and compose essays that will form the basis of their films.

Students on the other islands of the Caribbean Netherlands, Bonaire and St. Eustatius, will also participate in the film festival, which will culminate with an event in Bonaire.

The public can view the drawings and essays, which are on display at Child Focus Foundation in Windwardside until Monday, March 9.

“Every child has rights, and it is critical to their overall development that they understand these rights that are put in place to protect their well-being and help them reach their full potential,” said local project coordinator Dahlia Hassell.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-pupils-to-participate-in-unicef-film-festival