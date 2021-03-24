Saba Red Cross thrift shop off to good start | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the clothing racks in the Saba Red Cross thrift shop.

The thrift shop is located in the Saba Red Cross building in Windwardside.

SABA–Being committed to sustainability the Saba Red Cross last year started the first thrift shop on the island. Slightly-used clothing and other items are given a second life via this charity initiative. The thrift shop is located in the Red Cross building in Windwardside.

Known as a green destination, Saba has been a front-runner in several sustainability projects. Last year, the Saba government issued a ban on single-use plastics, which went into effect per January 1, 2021. The Red Cross thrift shop fits in the island’s desire to further improve recycling and sustainability.

Clothes and items that before would have been thrown away, now find their way to happy new owners. All items are in good condition and prices vary from US $1 to $5. The proceeds are used to increase the funding for emergency relief efforts and programmes, and other community-based projects the Saba Red Cross will offer. Donating second-hand items means contributing to the Red Cross’ goals.

Since its opening in December 2020, there is a steady customer base that visits weekly. These customers show much appreciation for this service.

The set-up of the Saba thrift shop is similar to those of charity initiatives the Salvation Army in the United States and “Leger des Heils” in the Netherlands.

The idea of organising a thrift shop in Saba was floating around for a while. This is one of the Red Cross’ first community-based sustainability projects in Saba, with more projects to follow.

‘‘Especially in a world with increasing isolation, tension and climate change, it is clear the Red Cross has to champion the individual and community values that encourage respect for other human beings and the environment, and a willingness to work together to find solutions to community-based problems,’’ said Chairman of the Red Cross Saba Board Gerald Simmons-de Jong.

The Red Cross has been increasingly active. Especially during this COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross has been assisting the Public Health Department and the public entity Saba where it can in its auxiliary role.

The local and Dutch governments are already doing a lot for the Saba community in both regular and COVID-19 times, and there are many other non-governmental organisations on the island that are involved with local community initiatives as well, such as the Lions Club’s Meals on Wheels programme and Body, Mind and Spirit Foundation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-red-cross-thrift-shop-off-to-good-start