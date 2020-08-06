Saba setting up central location for quarantine | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–The public entity Saba is working on establishing a centralised quarantine location for persons entering the island from high-risk areas, including St. Maarten and the United States, it was announced on Tuesday evening.

Government will only cover the cost of the temporary mandatory housing at the centralised quarantine location, but the persons involved will be responsible for buying their own food and drinks.Persons from medium-risk areas, including many European countries and Canada, may have to undergo mandatory quarantine at this centralised location if signs warrant this.A country’s risk level is based on a mix of factors, like the average number of new cases and positivity rate of tests, the country’s population and the public health capacity.

The public entity Saba announced that St. Maarten now falls in the high-risk category, because of the spike of local transmission of COVID-19 on that island. Travel from St. Maarten is only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travellers, medical students and Saba students who live abroad.

A negative test result is required for persons entering Saba from St. Maarten, and on arrival the persons must go into mandatory quarantine in the designated centralised location.Persons can no longer transit in St. Maarten to and from Saba without having to go into quarantine. Leisure travel to Saba from St. Maarten is still prohibited.Persons traveling from St. Eustatius, Bonaire and Curaçao can enter Saba without having to go into quarantine.The Caribbean Netherlands Health Insurance Office ZVK will refer patients as much as possible to Bonaire or Curaçao. As these two islands have no local contamination cases of COVID-19, patients do not have to quarantine on their return to Saba.

ZVK patients from St. Maarten will have to go into mandatory quarantine.Saba will remain in alert-level two, which includes requiring physical distancing and proper hand and cough hygiene, and allowing maximum 25-person gatherings. Not complying with these measures can result in a fine.

The public entity Saba has updated its entry and quarantine policy. A link to the updated policy can be found on the websitewww.sabagovernment.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-setting-up-central-location-for-quarantine-3