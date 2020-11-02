Saba ‘softly’ reopens for non-essential travellers | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–The soft reopening of Saba on Sunday, November 1, was announced by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Saturday. The reopening by no means indicates that anyone can come to the island at any time, without permission and without following the safety protocols put in place, and noncompliance will have consequences, he emphasised in an update.

The strategy for Saba remains containment. This means that the goal is to keep the virus out as opposed to mitigation in response to COVID-19, and requires very strict measures at the borders and for incoming travellers.

On the other hand, it also allows Saba residents to live a relatively normal life, Johnson explained, noting that this is similar to what New Zealand and many Asian countries are doing.

Saba’s unique situation has not changed with its vulnerability and limited medical capacity. However, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) and the governor have decided to allow more than just residents, medical students and essential travellers to enter the island per November 1.

The idea is that anyone wishing to come to the island and stay longer than two weeks in quarantine is allowed to enter once they follow the proper procedures, which include quarantining and testing. Persons wishing to enter the island should request this via email-address

to get permission, and this will continue on a case-by-case basis.

These persons must then sign a waiver which states that they will comply with the local guidelines. A mobile surveillance team monitors these persons.

One of OMT’s top priorities remains that persons who need medical care can get this. As such, on Friday, October 30, the Health Insurance Office ZVK started a pilot for medical referrals to St. Maarten for the day. This creates a sort of “bubble” for patients who will visit the same doctor. A chaperone will be present during the visit, ensuring that all safety measures and protocols are adhered to, guaranteeing that these travellers can return and not have to quarantine on their return to Saba.

If the epidemiological situation in Bonaire and St. Eustatius remains the same in the coming week, Saba authorities will assess the situation and lower the risk levels for these two islands.

“We continue to take decisions that are in Saba’s best interest. They may not always be the preferred ones for everyone, but safety remains paramount,” Johnson emphasised.

State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops and a small delegation will arrive in Saba on Wednesday, November 4, for a short visit. Strict safety protocols will be in place for this visit and there will be no close contact with residents, Johnson assured the community.

He specifically addressed and commended the Saba population in these trying times.

“We have been going through the COVID-19 motion for almost nine months, and the end is still not in sight. I want to commend Saba’s population for following protocols and together keeping our island and ourselves safe. It has not been an easy road, especially for the people who continue to quarantine because of elective care or for persons that need to quarantine in general. Still, let us continue to stick together and navigate these uncertain times as a community.”

Johnson confirmed that he will be giving more regular updates, as this is something in which people are interested. From now on, he will give weekly updates on Thursday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-softly-reopens-for-non-essential-travellers