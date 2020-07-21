Saba to reopen for visitors from Europe, Canada on October 1 | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–The public entity Saba announced during discussions with the Outbreak Management team that it is aiming to open the island for visitors from Canada and Europe from October 1. Visitors from the United States will be welcome from November 1, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson announced Tuesday in a so-called hospitality update.

“These are tentative dates, which may be altered according to how the epidemiological situation develops in both regions during the ongoing months,” Johnson stated. “Because of this, we will provide the hospitality sector with an update on the 15th of each month, informing you if the dates remain the same or if there have been any changes.”

Europe, Aruba and Canada are currently categorised as medium-risk. Despite diminishing local transmissions, COVID-19 and the risk of infection and introduction by travellers from these areas are still there, but the risk can be mitigated with additional travel measures such as a quarantine on arrival and hygiene measures.

This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical students, and Saba students who live abroad, with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is currently prohibited for travellers from Europe, Canada and Aruba.

The United States and countries in Central and South America are categorised as high-risk, as there are many transmissions of COVID-19, and the risk of infection and introduction of the virus by travellers from these areas is considered high. For these countries as well, exceptions for travel to Saba can only be made for repatriation, essential workers, medical students, and Saba students who live abroad, with pre-arrival testing and additional quarantine requirements.

In a separate statement, Johnson said that essential travel and travel for work between Saba and St. Maarten are still possible, but with additional quarantine requirements on arrival in Saba. Transits on St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport are still possible without quarantine.

The quarantine requirements for essential travel to and from St. Maarten were relaxed on July 9. “Since then, there have been instances of persons not adhering to the safety measures and now with St. Maarten having positive cases, which alludes to the low-level circulation of COVID-19, the quarantine requirement is reinstated,” Johnson stated.

St. Eustatius, Bonaire and Curaçao are categorised as low-risk. Therefore, travel is completely open between Saba, Statia and Bonaire without the requirement to quarantine on arrival in Saba. This also includes leisure travel.

All persons wishing to leave or enter Saba must send an email toinfo@sabagov.nl to ask for approval from the island governor. Requests are dealt with case by case and should be sent 72 hours in advance on weekdays between 8:00am and 3:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-to-reopen-for-visitors-from-europe-canada-on-october-1