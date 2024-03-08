Saba Tourism Bureau showcases island at 44th Heineken Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

The Saba Tourist Bureau team.

SABA–The Saba Tourist Bureau team recently participated in the destination hub at the 44th Heineken Regatta held in St. Maarten from February 29 to March 3. The bureau’s booth showcased the island of Saba, providing attendees with destination information.

Visitors had the opportunity to learn about yacht entry procedures, accommodation specials from partners like Arawak Hotel, The Cottage Club and El Momo Cottages, as well as day trip fare specials courtesy of WinAir and Aqua Mania Adventures.

In addition to educational information, visitors to the Saba Tourism booth were treated to a drawstring Saba bag as a souvenir giveaway. As part of the booth activity, raffle prizes generously sponsored by partners including Sea Saba, the “Makana” Ferry, the “Edge” Ferry (Aqua Mania Adventures) and the Cottage Club added excitement to the weekend event.

“A definite weekend to remember in celebration of showcasing our special island of Saba to the masses” said Product Development Coordinator Alexis Charles.

The Saba Tourist Bureau remains committed to promoting the island and its accommodations to ensure memorable experiences for visitors from around the globe.

The next trade show where Saba will be represented is the Travel and Adventure show in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 9 to 10.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saba-tourism-bureau-showcases-island-at-44th-heineken-regatta