Saba, Yuverta sign MoU for green vocational education | THE DAILY HERALD

Yuverta Education and Quality director Inge Thuys (left) and Commissioner of Agriculture Bruce Zagers (right) signed the MoU on Monday in the presence of Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf (centre).

SABA–The Public Entity Saba and Yuverta, the largest green vocational education training organisation in Europe, on Monday, April 3, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore how green education can contribute to the goals and ambitions of Saba, as well as the possibilities for establishing green vocational education on the island. The agreement was signed in the presence of Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf.

Saba took the initiative to seek a collaboration with Yuverta because it wants to expand the possibilities in vocational education, in particular in the area of advanced agricultural training and education programmes.

The MoU, as stated in the text, “aims to enhance the relation and collaborative alliance between the parties to exchange information, knowledge and carry out advanced agricultural training and education programmes, generic for the Caribbean and specific to Saba.”

Vocational education is currently very limited in availability, both locally and regionally. This results in missed opportunities for the development of skilled local people in certain areas.

In the light of climate change, the demand for skilled “doers” in the fields of food production, nature management, sustainability and related matters is likely to increase on Saba, explained Commissioner of Agriculture Bruce Zagers, who signed the MoU on behalf of the public entity.

Nature-based solutions and sustainability are, next to the quality of education, the main goals of Yuverta. Saba’s ambitions give Yuverta the opportunity to share and develop its knowledge on the public entity Saba, explained Education and Quality director Inge Thuys, who signed the MoU on behalf of Yuverta.

“We believe that the collaboration with Yuverta could create a unique education market that does not yet exist in the Caribbean region,” said Zagers, who noted that the education Yuverta offers connects well with the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan (NEPP), which aims to ensure good management of the natural environment and facilitate responsible and sustainable use of natural resources.

“By integrating the principles of the NEPP into our green vocational education programme, we can ensure that our students are not only equipped with the necessary skills, but the awareness and knowledge to protect our precious natural resources,” said Zagers.

“To achieve Saba’s goals , the entire community must have an easy access to green knowledge and skills. Together, we will explore the possibilities of lifelong learning in all possible ways, through certificates, micro credentials, sector diplomas, etc.,” said Thuys.

“We are confident that the partnership with Yuverta will bring benefits to both Saba and Yuverta, and we look forward to working together to develop a sustainable and green education programme that meets the needs of our island and the region as a whole,” said Zagers.

Dijkgraaf agreed that the MoU brings “great opportunities” for Saba. “Trans-Atlantic relations are important, and while vocational-education training might not seem to be the most obvious collaboration, it is quite relevant and effective. Vocational education is hands-on learning. It is show, not tell. I see this collaboration as a win-win. It is great to see this happening and I compliment the public entity Saba for this achievement,” said Dijkgraaf.

The MoU has a term of five years.

