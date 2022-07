Saba concluded its week-long 2022 Carnival celebration with two parades on Saturday and Sunday with the participation of some 200 revellers in five troupes, including one from St. Martin. The parade did multiple laps throughout The Bottom both days and terminated at the Carnival Village. Photo by Suzanne Koelega.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saban-revelry