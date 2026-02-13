Safe Together, Strong Together campaign marks one year of action on domestic safety | THE DAILY HERALD

The Safe Together, Strong Together campaign is aimed at raising awareness about unsafe home situations and encouraging open dialogue.

KRALENDIJK–One year after the BES Protection Code –Kodigo di Protekshon / Protection Code –came into force on January 1, 2025, authorities say the initiative has strengthened cooperation between professionals and the community in addressing domestic violence and child abuse across the Caribbean Netherlands.

The regulation introduced a mandatory framework to help professionals and residents recognize warning signs earlier and respond more effectively. Its launch coincided with the Safe Together, Strong Together campaign, aimed at raising awareness about unsafe home situations and encouraging open dialogue. Organizers stress that a safe home environment is not guaranteed and that everyone deserves support when facing abuse or neglect.

The Protection Code provides a structured step-by-step approach for professionals in healthcare, education and the justice sector when they suspect domestic violence or child maltreatment. Organizations in these sectors are required to adopt and apply the code.

During 2025, Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN) assisted institutions with training, implementation and practical guidance. Officials confirmed that this support will continue in 2026 to further embed the procedures into daily practice and strengthen early intervention.

Although the campaign initially targeted professionals, outreach broadened later in 2025 to include the wider public. Surveys were conducted to better understand residents’ knowledge and needs when it comes to recognizing and discussing unsafe situations at home.

On secondary schools across Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, students participated in conversations about safety and personal responsibility. Community sunset gatherings held on Saba and St. Eustatius provided adults with an informal setting to discuss domestic violence and prevention strategies.

The campaign will continue in 2026 with a stronger emphasis on practical responses. After the first phase – built around the message “We are all ears,” which highlighted listening and openness – the next stage will focus on how individuals and professionals can act when confronted with violence, neglect or abuse.

According to organizers, the goal is to move from awareness to action, reinforcing a collective approach to building safer homes and communities throughout the Caribbean Netherlands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/safe-together-strong-together-campaign-marks-one-year-of-action-on-domestic-safety