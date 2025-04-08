Sailing ship ‘Stad Amsterdam’ arrives ahead of open ship day | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Non-profit association Caribbean Sail Training (CST) announced that the commercial sailing ship “Stad Amsterdam” has arrived in the Bay of Marigot from Johannesburg, South Africa.

The ship made a stop in St. Helena and later on in the Tobago Cays in the Grenadines before arriving for a longer stopover in Marigot. She will hold an “Open Ship Day” 2:00-5:00pm Sunday, April 13. She will be docked at the main Galisbay Pier in Marigot.

In an arrangement with the ship’s agent Yacht Assistance, the commercial vessel agreed to cooperate with CST for an educational half-day sail in the morning of April 13 for CST members and youth in addition to the “Open Ship” afternoon for the general public.

CST has arranged free shuttle bus transport from the entrance of the Galisbay Port to and back from the ship, as no walking and smoking are allowed in the port.

“Stad Amsterdam” will stop three more times in Marigot this season to embark and disembark guests and will leave for the Bahamas the second week in May.

Additional information can be obtained from the web sites

caribbeansailtraining.com

caribbeansailtraining.org



Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sailing-ship-stad-amsterdam-arrives-ahead-of-open-ship-day