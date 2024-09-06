Saint-Martin and St. Maarten among nominees for the second annual Caribbean Baking Awards | THE DAILY HERALD

Saint-Martin and St. Maarten earn four nominations, but no contestants for the Ultimate Bake-Off competition

TORTOLA–The Caribbean Baking Awards has announced the nominees for its Second Annual Awards, set to take place in Tortola, British Virgin Islands (BVI), February 21-22, 2025. This event celebrates excellence in baking across 18 Caribbean islands, with 70 talented bakers nominated in various categories, highlighting the region’s vibrant baking scene.

French Saint-Martin leads the nominations with three contenders, while Dutch St. Maarten has one nominee on the list. However, neither country will participate in the Ultimate Bake-Off competition, scheduled for February 21, 2025, at the Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Road Town, Tortola, BVI. Despite this, the bakers from both countries are strong contenders in several other award categories.

A call to the public is issued to support your favorite bakers from Saint-Martin, St. Maarten, and other Caribbean islands by casting your vote. Voting begins on Saturday, September 7, 2024, and will run until December 7, 2024.

Every vote counts in determining the winners of these prestigious awards. To vote, visit

www.caribbeanbakingawards.com, click on “2025 Nominees,” and follow the links to vote for your representatives.

The winners of the Ultimate Bake-Off and other categories will be revealed at the Masquerade Red Carpet Awards Gala Dinner on February 22, 2025. The event promises a night of glamour and celebration for the Caribbean’s best bakers.

To celebrate this event, the event organizer is offering a 50% discount for the first 50 ticket buyers to the Masquerade Awards Gala Dinner. Use the code CBABVI50 at checkout to secure your spot at a reduced rate.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saint-martin-and-st-maarten-among-nominees-for-the-second-annual-caribbean-baking-awards