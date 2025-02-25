Saint Martin Cars launches MG Motor | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during Saturday’s grand opening.

COLE BAY–Saint Martin Cars has officially launched MG Motor as its newest brand. The grand opening event was held last Saturday, February 22, drawing more than 200 guests, including local dignitaries and auto-mobile enthusiasts.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Raymond Vialenc, Angelique Vialenc, and Sherman Halley Jr., who officially opened the doors to the new MG Motor showroom.

At the event, guests were invited to check out 11 new MG models, each featuring advanced technology, modern design and exceptional performance.

“We are thrilled to introduce MG Motor to the island of St. Maarten as a proud addition to Saint Martin Cars,” said Raymond Vialenc, managing director of Saint Martin Cars. “With 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, we are excited to bring a brand as prestigious as MG to the island. We look forward to offering our customers the chance to experience the performance, style and reliability that MG is known for.”

The showroom is now officially open to the public, where visitors can explore MG’s full line-up, schedule test drives and receive advice from the Saint Martin Cars team.

Persons can contact Saint Martin Cars at tel. 1-721-544-3049, or by visiting the showroom on Welfare Road.

