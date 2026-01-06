Saint Martin census for 2026 starts January 15 | THE DAILY HERALD

The interviewers who will be visiting households for the annual census.

MARIGOT–The census of the Saint Martin population will take place from Thursday, January 15, to Saturday, February 21, the Collectivité disclosed.

It will be carried out by census interviewers sworn in by L’Institut National de la Statistique et des Études Économiques (INSEE) and appointed by the Collectivité.

Led by Rosette Parotte, Head of the Addressing Department, the team’s mission is to visit the households preselected as part of the 2026 census in order to record residents. These households receive a letter in advance from President Louis Mussington informing them of the process.

This essential initiative helps to better understand the evolution of the territory and to obtain reliable statistics for determining annual funding allocations and improving the overall quality of life. The interviewers will be wearing a badge that identifies their job and purpose.

The Collectivité encourages households selected to give the interviewers a warm welcome.

