Saint-Martin nominated for World Travel Award category | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Saint-Martin is honoured to have been nominated for the World Travel Awards (WTA) in the category “Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2025”, Saint-Martin Tourism Office announced.

The population has until August 10 to show support and help give the Friendly Island major international recognition.

“This nomination is an exceptional opportunity to enhance the tourist appeal of our territory and increase its visibility on the international stage,” the office stated.

To participate, visit the official World Travel Awards website at the following address:

https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote and vote for Saint-Martin, a symbol of Caribbean hospitality and excellence.

This year’s nominees represent all the major players in the global tourism industry: aviation, attractions, car rental, destinations, hotels and resorts, events and conferences, travel agencies and tour operators. Voting is open to industry professionals (senior executives, specialist buyers, travel agents and tour operators) as well as the general public and the media.

Voting is accessible online and is based on a single-member plurality system.

Every year, WTA organises their famous Grand Tour, a series of regional galas aimed at recognising the best initiatives and the most outstanding destinations around the world.

The winners from each region then go on to the Grand Final, where they compete against the winners from other regional events.

In 2025, the Grand Tour will include ceremonies in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Cancún (Mexico), Hong Kong and Dubai (United Arab Emirates), with the grand final taking place in Bahrain.

The WTA galas are recognised as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government representatives, tourism industry decision-makers, influential figures and international media.

For more information on WTA, visit worldtravelawards.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saint-martin-nominated-for-world-travel-award-category