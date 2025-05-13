Saint-Martin strengthens presence in Brazil market | THE DAILY HERALD

Saint-Martin Tourism Office Deputy Director Priscillia Wachter (left) with Latin American Market Head Emile Louisy (right).





MARIGOT–Saint-Martin Tourism Office was present at the World Travel Market (WTM) Latin America trade fair held at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, April 14-16. This major trade fair for the travel and tourism industry is a highly strategic springboard for raising the profile and visibility of Saint-Martin as a destination.

With nearly 800 exhibitors and 29,000 trade visitors, WTM Latin America 2025 was an essential opportunity for creating partnerships in this highly captive market. What is more, Saint-Martin boasts attractive air connections, thanks to the weekly flights operated by Copa Airlines from Panama, providing easy access for travellers.

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) initiated inter-island representation and the Tourism Office joined this Caribbean delegation to consolidate its position in the Brazilian market.

This mission was the responsibility of Saint-Martin Tourism Office’s Deputy Director Priscillia Wachter, who was accompanied by Marc Ménard, a member of the Tourism Office's Management Committee, and Emile Louisy, head of the Latin America (LATAM) Market.

“The Brazilian market has great potential, and it’s important that we continue to explore it,” said Wachter. “A multicultural destination like Saint-Martin with a Franco-Caribbean flavour has some extremely competitive advantages that sets it apart from the surrounding islands.”

WTM Latin America brings together major destinations such as the United States, the Dominican Republic and Brazil, attracting tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, hotel chains, travel agencies,technology suppliers and local tourism organisations; all opportunities to make valuable contacts, discover market trends and stimulate the sector’s development on a global scale.

The Saint-Martin delegation held 65 business meetings, complemented by daily exchanges with visitors to the stand: travel professionals, journalists and influencers, their strong interest confirming the growing attraction Saint-Martin presents.

Brazilian customers, more specifically those from São Paulo, are a target audience, with a passion for top-of-the-range holidays and gastronomic experiences.

In addition to business opportunities, the WTM show also featured a programme of conferences and round tables devoted to key themes for the future of the sector: sustainable tourism, digital innovations, market analysis, luxury tourism and business tourism.

Reed Exhibitions, organiser of WTM Latin America, is one of the most prestigious exhibition organisers in the world. The company is also developing other editions of WTM in London, Cape Town and Dubai, fostering a network of cooperation and exchanges in the global tourism industry.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saint-martin-strengthens-presence-in-brazil-market