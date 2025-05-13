Saint-Martin Tourism Office at Sea Trade Cruise Global | THE DAILY HERALD

The Saint-Martin delegation at Sea Trade Cruise Global.

MARIGOT–Saint-Martin Tourism Office and the Port of Saint-Martin represented the destination at the 40th Sea Trade Cruise Global, the world’s leading trade show for the cruise industry, in Miami April 7-11.

Sea Trade Cruise Global attracts thousands of professionals to the Miami Beach Convention Center, offering a perfect opportunity to forge contacts and learn the latest trends in the industry.

The Tourism Office took full advantage of the opportunity to promote Saint-Martin as a stop-over as part of its efforts to support the development of the cruise industry, which is essential to the local economy.

The delegation included Tourism Office President Valérie Damaseau, Tourism Office Director Aïda Weinum, Cruise Market Manager Emile Louisy and Travel Consultant Alexandra Carty. They were accompanied by representatives of St. Martin United Taxi Association Romeo Piper (President) and Ludovic Valmy.

As a key player in the region’s cruise industry, the Port of Saint-Martin was also represented by President of the Port Daniel Arnel, Collectivité Vice President Bernadette Davis, former Collectivité President Daniel Gibbs, and management committee members Port Director Albéric Ellis, Executive Assistant Nadia Gumbs, and Nirvana Bora of Destination Management Company-Rico Sun Tours (DMC RST).

The trip had two major aims: to attract new high-end cruise companies to stop-over in the Bay of Marigot, and to meet cruise lines already operating at the destination, on both the French and Dutch sides, to discuss excursions on offer and identify areas for improvement.

“It was a particularly rewarding event," said Tourism Office Director Aïda Weinum. “The majority of cruise lines were extremely satisfied and we will be continuing our efforts to push the destination towards excellence.”

Over the course of four days, Saint-Martin representatives had the opportunity to forge contacts with world leaders in the cruise industry, as well as learning more about the cruise industry and the latest developments in the sector thanks to an extensive programme of conferences.

Among the companies met were Explora Journeys, 4 Seasons Yachts, Virgin Voyages, Emerald Cruises, Orient Express and Windstar Cruises.

