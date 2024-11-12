Saint-Martin’s 4th Gastronomy Festival kicked off Sunday with ‘Taste of Sunrise’ | THE DAILY HERALD

FRIAR’S BAY–The fourth edition of Festival de la Gastronomie organised by St. Martin Tourism Office got underway at 978 Beach Lounge in Friar’s Bay on Sunday morning with a press conference launch coinciding with the pre-event “Taste of Sunrise”, a Caribbean brunch featuring local chefs and ambassadors Shane Huggins and Ashanta Daniel.

Welcoming remarks were given by Tourism Office President Valérie Damaseau, Director Aïda Weinum, and Préfecture Secretary General Fabien Sésé. Collectivité President Louis Mussington was unable to attend.

The festival runs November 11-22, with a packed programme of events to delight residents and visitors. Most of the 13 invited international chefs were present at the press conference. With impressive résumés, they have an important role to play in judging “The Best Table of Saint Martin competition”, imparting their skill and expertise during workshops and soirees, and finally showcasing their own specialities during the closing night in the Gastronomy Village on November 22.

Returning Chefs Coordinator Alain Warth has the difficult task each year of finding chefs who have two weeks to spare to take part in the festival. The godfather of the festival this year is Stéphane Buron, a two-star Michelin chef known for running Chabichou in Courcheval for 30 years, and other establishments. He won the Prix Culinaire International Taittinger in 2002 and was named Best Craftsman of France in 2004. He also has four prestigious chef’s hats (toques) from the Gault and Millau food guide and is a member of several culinary academies.

This year’s line-up of chefs is the most diverse yet, with chefs coming from France, Canada, Rwanda, USA, Mexico, Martinique, and Saint Lucia.

New events this year include “Sip and Cook” workshops at Marina Fort Louis on November 13 and 20; Wine and Cheese pairing at five locations: Le Comptoir des Fromages in Marigot, Le Gout de Vin in Marigot and Grand Case, Au Tour de la ferme de Salset in Marigot, and Totem and Grape Wine in Hope Estate on November 13; and Food and Cocktail pairing at Marina Fort Louis on November 14.

The cooking workshops for adults and children take place under a tent at Marina Fort Louis on November 12, 13, 16, 17 and 20. The popular BBQ competition takes place on Rue de La République from 5:00pm to midnight November 19. Eight local restaurants will be taking part and entry is free for the public. The judges are Kevin Bludso joined by new judges Rasheed Philips and Kalin Harvard.

By far the biggest competition category is the restaurants, 52 of which are participating. Menus must feature this year’s ingredient, Guavaberry. Restaurants are divided into four categories: City Stars, Gourmet Stars, Authentic Stars, and Beach Stars. There is also a Dessert category. Restaurants will be judged on their menus up to the final on November 21 which is to determine which restaurants wins “Best Table of Saint-Martin.”

Other categories to be judged are Food Trucks (4), and private chefs/caterers (6), not forgetting the Daniella Jeffry Professional Lycée catering department which will be holding its own competition on November 18. The participating students will be judged on their menus.

Some 16 bartenders are taking part in the Mixology competition. The returning judges are Arthur Sutley, Mia Mastroianni, and Phil Wills. The mixology final is on November 21.

An important highlight is the opening of the Gastronomy Village from 5:00pm to midnight November 15-17. Some 30 local restaurants will have food stands and entry is free for the public.

Once again it is a cashless system for the festival. Attendees are required to purchase a bracelet and an eco-friendly cup for five euros. The bracelet can be topped up as needed at any of the top-up stands.

The closing ceremony is in the village on Friday, November 22.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/saint-martin-s-4th-gastronomy-festival-kicked-off-sunday-with-taste-of-sunrise