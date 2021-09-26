…SAM CONTINUES MOVING SLOWLY WEST-NORTHWESTWARD AS A CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Sam Advisory Number 16

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL182021

1100 AM AST Sun Sep 26 2021

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…13.9N 50.2W

ABOUT 905 MI…1455 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…145 MPH…230 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…943 MB…27.85 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 13.9 North, longitude 50.2 West. Sam is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Monday. Then, a northwestward motion is forecast to continue through midweek.

Maximum sustained winds are near 145 mph (230 km/h) with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next day or so. Thereafter, some slow weakening is forecast.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 943 mb (27.85 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Swells generated by Sam are forecast to reach the Lesser Antilles early this week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Hagen/Pasch

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sam-continues-moving-slowly-west-northwestward-as-a-category-4-hurricane