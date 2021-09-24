…SAM IS NOW A HURRICANE…RAPID INTENSIFICATION FORECAST TO CONTINUE… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Sam Advisory Number 7

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL182021

500 AM AST Fri Sep 24 2021

SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST…0900 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————-

LOCATION…11.5N 42.2W

ABOUT 1470 MI…2365 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…75 MPH…120 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…993 MB…29.33 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 11.5 North, longitude 42.2 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A decrease in forward speed and a motion toward the west-northwest are expected over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Rapid intensification is forecast to continue, and Sam is likely to become a major hurricane tonight or early Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 993 mb (29.33 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

None.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sam-is-now-a-hurricane-rapid-intensification-forecast-to-continue