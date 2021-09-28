…SAM REMAINS A POWERFUL CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE OVER THE TROPICAL ATLANTIC… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Sam Advisory Number 24

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL182021

1100 AM AST Tue Sep 28 2021

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…17.5N 54.3W

ABOUT 580 MI…935 KM E OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…130 MPH…215 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 305 DEGREES AT 8 MPH…13 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…952 MB…28.12 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 17.5 North, longitude 54.3 West. Sam is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h) and this motion with an increase in forward is expected during the next couple of days. A turn toward the north is forecast to occur by Friday. On the forecast track, Sam will pass well to the east of the northern Leeward Islands through Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 130 mph (215 km/h) with higher gusts. Sam is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next couple of days, but Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane through late this week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 952 mb (28.12 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

SURF: Swells generated by Sam will impact the Lesser Antilles during the next several days. Swells are expected to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas in a couple of days, and then spread to the United States east coast late this week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Cangialosi

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sam-remains-a-powerful-category-4-hurricane-over-the-tropical-atlantic