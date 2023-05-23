Samuel congratulates Youth Brigade on 10th anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of ECYS Rodolphe Samuel and founder of the Youth Brigade Zulayka Peterson.



PHILIPSBURG–The Youth Brigade celebrated its ten-year anniversary on May 17.

On the heels of the 10th-anniversary celebrations of St. Maarten Youth Brigade, the Minister responsible for Youth Affairs Rodolphe Samuel extended his congratulations to the brigade, adding, it has been rewarding to partner with the group and he looks forward to more collaboration between his ministry and the youth group. This was shared in a press release on Sunday.

The Youth Brigade started on May 17, 2013, with a view to addressing the lack of social and educational activities on the island for the youth.

Over the weekend the youth organisation hosted a celebratory evening during which they honoured some of their partners including the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS).

“As Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, I am happy that we could assist with the brigade receiving a structural subsidy after nine years of trying. I know that our youth will benefit from the work of the Youth Brigade,” said Samuel.

“It is a great honour to have my efforts noted by the board of the Youth Brigade. As the minister, I join with all the well-wishers to congratulate the St. Maarten Youth Brigade Board, its members, and the Youth Brigade’s present and past for persevering amidst all the challenges since May 17, 2013.

“As I reflected on the many conversations and discussions I have had with the founder Peterson, I can confidently state that she is a person who from the start has been leading this group with vision, one who kept this team aligned and one who fostered collaborated culture to ensure that each member of this unit, each volunteer, each youth leader, each trainer and sponsors of activities understood the importance of accomplishing the organisation’s shared goal,” Samuel said over the weekend.

Since its inception, the Youth Brigade has achieved many milestones. Samuel expressed his wish that they achieve many more and his hope is to continue to help them accomplish these goals. “I express my thanks to the many organisations who have partnered with the St. Maarten Youth Brigade, namely the St. Maarten Police Force, the Voluntary Korps of St. Maarten (VKS), the Dutch Marines, Fire Department, Coast Guard, and many others who have contributed to the aim of the organisation to help build self-confidence and resilience,” Samuel added.

The minister applauds the perseverance of members past and present, adding, “I encourage you to continue to gain strength, courage, and confidence with every experience as a member of the St. Maarten Youth Brigade. To the board and all members of the Youth Brigade again, congratulations and my best wishes for your great success,” Samuel concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/samuel-congratulates-youth-brigade-on-10th-anniversary