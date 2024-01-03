Samuel: Oranje School pupils return to their classrooms | THE DAILY HERALD

Scaffolding during the work

PHILIPSBURG–Pupils and teachers at Oranje School are returning to their classrooms today, Wednesday, following the completion of renovations works, according to a press release from

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel on Tuesday.

He expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of comprehensive roof repairs and the installation of air-conditioning units in all classrooms at Oranje School. “We are excited to welcome back our students, staff and faculty to a safer and more comfortable learning environment starting tomorrow [today, January 3 – Ed.].”

For more than a month the school has undergone significant renovations to enhance the facility’s safety and comfort.

Samuel acknowledged the disruptions caused during December, including the shift to remote learning for some classes. He thanked the staff, parents and pupils for their patience and understanding during that time. “The safety and well-being of our school community have always been our top priority, and these necessary upgrades reflect our commitment to providing a high-quality educational environment. … We look forward to continuing this journey together, now in an even better-equipped setting,” Samuel said on behalf of himself and the Division of Public Education.

