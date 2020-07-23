Samuel: Schools will open depending on the country’s COVID-19 status | THE DAILY HERALD

Rodolphe Samuel

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel says that schools will open in August, all depending on the country’s current COVID-19 status at that time. This was announced during Wednesday’s virtual Council of Ministers press briefing.

According to Samuel, the ministry has prepared four different methods that may be used when schools open, come August. The minister did not elaborate on the different approaches, but noted that the necessary information has been provided to the various school boards.

Some of the COVID-19 measures schools will have to implement will be the use of face masks or shields and practising hand washing as well as hand sanitising. Schools will also have to make available hand-washing stations and hand-sanitising stations. These measures and more are currently being worked out between the school boards and the Ministry of ECYS.The minister asked for parents, teachers and schools to keep an eye out as additional information will be provided in due time.

He said the ministry would continue its ongoing discussions with the various school boards, as well as with other key stakeholders.“We are busy with the preparations, and this will be made available as we go along,” he concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/samuel-schools-will-open-depending-on-the-country-s-covid-19-status