Samuel was asked to step down as Minister in 2023, resigns from NA | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Former Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel on Monday, June 24, tendered his resignation from the National Alliance (NA).

In his resignation letter Samuel made some fiery allegations stating that in early 2023, he was asked to resign as Minister without substantiating reason. He said also that he was told that he would never become a minister again.

“During the preparation for the last election, you told me I would never become a minister again regardless of the number of votes I receive. I endured it all and completed my term and work for the people as Minister,” Samuel said in the resignation letter.

“I have done my work down to the very end. By means of his letter/email I hereby, effective immediately, tender my resignation from the National Alliance, which I did not join, but helped to create. I would like to thank all the supporters and well-wishers of the National Alliance for their contribution and support to the party and myself over the years,” the letter read.

He wished the National Alliance success in its future endeavours.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/samuel-was-asked-to-step-down-as-minister-in-2023-resigns-from-na