Sandy Ground Bridge blocked until further notice after night of violence | THE DAILY HERALD

Préfet Cyrille Le Vély attempts to calm down the crowd in Sandy Ground as President Louis Mussington (right) looks on. (Robert Luckock photo)

Rubbish bins blocking the bridge (Robert Luckock photo)

A barrier at the bridge is completely burnt by fire (Robert Luckock photo)

SANDY GROUND–Access to Sandy Ground via the bridge on the Marigot side is currently blocked after Gendarmes allegedly “beat up” a man in the district last night, causing residents to take matters in their own hands by placing barricades at the bridge and setting rubbish bins alight.

The unrest took place between 8:0pm and midnight on Sunday as Gendarmes were carrying out controls in the district after a spate of car jackings and robberies were recorded in the Sandy Ground, Baie Nettle area over the past two weeks.

According to reports, as Gendarmes interacted with a group of youngsters, one particular young man lost his temper, reacting to Gendarmes repeatedly shining their flashlights in his face, and attempted to fight them.

He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. The young man was reportedly injured in the fight. He was released on Monday morning but returned to the hospital for treatment.

The Gendarmerie has denied using excessive force and injuring the young man during his arrest.

Préfet Cyrille Le Vély and President Louis Mussington visited Sandy Ground at midday Monday to talk to residents in an effort to lower the tension and understand what exactly happened. After an hour of discussions, no solution was found to unblock the bridge. No Gendarmes were present, having left the area earlier.

A meeting is to be held in the Préfecture at 3:00pm in another attempt to resolve the situation.

