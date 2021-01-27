Sandy Ground Bridge operation resumes after electricity fault | THE DAILY HERALD

Sandy Ground Bridge

MARIGOT—The Sandy Ground Bridge is back in operation after Electricité de France (EDF) technicians repaired an electricity fault last night, the Collectivité confirmed.

The problem was caused by a car accident in Sandy Ground where an electricity post was damaged causing an outage in the district. At the same moment, the drawbridge which was in the process of opening at 5:00pm was then stuck halfway in the up position.

Motorists had no option but to drive through the Dutch side to Lowlands to access Sandy Ground.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sandy-ground-bridge-operation-resumes-after-electricity-fault-2