Sandy Ground Bridge to open Sunday, ahead of schedule | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The Sandy Ground Bridge will re-open this Sunday, September 5, at 8:00am as work undertaken by the contractor SOGETRAS has been completed ten days ahead of schedule without any major difficulties.

By adapting the execution procedures, the company will be able to carry out the finishing and adjustment work without impacting daytime road traffic.

President Daniel Gibbs praised the teams in charge of the work for their speed and efficiency. However, it should be noted that in order to carry out the adjustments of the installations, occasional sessions of road traffic closure will be planned, before September 30. These will take place at night, between 9:00 pm and 5:00am, for a duration not exceeding 30 minutes.

The projected date of opening of the bridge to maritime traffic is maintained for Thursday, September 30.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sandy-ground-bridge-to-open-sunday-ahead-of-schedule