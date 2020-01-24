Sandy Ground road clear | THE DAILY HERALD

The road through Sandy Ground from both directions, including the bridge, is now completely clear after the Heads Together collective negotiated with the inhabitants of Sandy Ground on Thursday to remove the car wrecks and barricades to permit traffic to flow freely. Although some of the car wrecks have only been moved to the side of the road, not taken away, it is a sign tension is easing as the Collectivité and the State continue work to revise the natural risk prevention plan PPRN and address the many other issues affecting the youth. (Robert Luckock photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sandy-ground-road-clear